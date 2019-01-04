Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein Buys 6,000 Shares

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 89,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

