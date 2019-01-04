Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TRK stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Speedway Motorsports has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $160.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. Analysts expect that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRK. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,138,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

