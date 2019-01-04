Spindle (SPDL) & eXp World (EXPI) Financial Contrast

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

eXp World has a beta of 5.15, indicating that its share price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for eXp World and Spindle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 0 3 0 3.00 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

eXp World currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given eXp World’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe eXp World is more favorable than Spindle.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World -7.29% -238.59% -89.54% Spindle N/A N/A -3,950.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of eXp World shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eXp World and Spindle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $156.10 million 2.72 -$22.13 million N/A N/A Spindle $80,000.00 2.31 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Spindle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eXp World.

Summary

eXp World beats Spindle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

