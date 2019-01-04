Sprint Corp (S) Position Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 119,941 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of Sprint worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 1,223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprint news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,999,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on S. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $6.01 on Friday. Sprint Corp has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

