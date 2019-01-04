Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI set a $101.00 target price on Square and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Square to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $7,964,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $28,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 472,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,154,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,517,062 shares of company stock valued at $172,782,958. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -524.20, a PEG ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

