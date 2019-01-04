SSLJ.Com (SSLJ) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

SSLJ.Com (NASDAQ:SSLJ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SSLJ opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. SSLJ.Com has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

SSLJ.Com Company Profile

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments.

