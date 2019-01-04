Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

STAF stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.44% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

