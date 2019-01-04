Staker (STR) Price Tops $0.0052

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Staker token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Staker has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. Staker has a total market cap of $6,426.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.02272610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00156650 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00197950 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026116 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker’s total supply is 1,880,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,233,379 tokens. Staker’s official website is staker.network. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Staker

Staker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

