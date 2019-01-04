Stamps.com (STMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Get Stamps.com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,925.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 6,925.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.