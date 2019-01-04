Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the long run, we believe that Stanley Black & Decker stands to gain from its organic and inorganic growth initiatives. The company is due to acquire IES Attachments and 20% stake in MTD Products. Going forward, exposure in emerging markets, favorable e-commerce trend, cost-saving actions and increased adoption of popular brands will be advantageous for the company. However, higher tariff impacts are predicted to adversely impact the company's earnings. Also, high debt levels to address working capital requirements and higher interest rates are likely to result in an increase in interest expenses. This apart, Stanley Black & Decker is experiencing bearish analyst attention, as the consensus estimate for 2018 and 2019 has moved down over the past couple of months. Also, in the past year, the company's shares have underperformed the industry.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Macquarie reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $154.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.50.

SWK opened at $117.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,841,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,052,000 after purchasing an additional 548,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $589,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

