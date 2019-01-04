StarCredits Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (STRC)

StarCredits (CURRENCY:STRC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, StarCredits has traded flat against the dollar. StarCredits has a market capitalization of $381,573.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of StarCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarCredits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00001286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StarCredits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.02277818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00156415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00198726 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026129 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026146 BTC.

About StarCredits

StarCredits’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. The official website for StarCredits is backto.earth. StarCredits’ official Twitter account is @_backtoearth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StarCredits Token Trading

StarCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.