Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,411,682. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/stillwater-investment-management-llc-buys-204-shares-of-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.