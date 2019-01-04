Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of TransDigm Group Put Options (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 632 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 903% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.40.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $325.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $268.40 and a 12-month high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total value of $5,181,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,887,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $123,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

