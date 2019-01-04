Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 54,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 65,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

JPM opened at $97.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $335.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/stonebridge-capital-management-inc-decreases-holdings-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.