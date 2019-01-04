Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $4.21 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,479,704,000 after buying an additional 5,481,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,863,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,659,579,000 after buying an additional 2,302,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,759,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,748,752,000 after buying an additional 1,119,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,728,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,445,327,000 after buying an additional 308,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,794,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,197,089,000 after buying an additional 1,040,614 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.02.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

