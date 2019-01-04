Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6,076.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp set a $170.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Hankin bought 907 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.38. 447,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,278. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

