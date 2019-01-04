SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $355.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $410.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.95.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $271.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Netflix has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total transaction of $15,226,004.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,226,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Bennett sold 14,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $317,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,014 shares of company stock worth $84,987,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.