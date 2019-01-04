SUQA Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (SUQA)

SUQA (CURRENCY:SUQA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, SUQA has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. SUQA has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $19,548.00 worth of SUQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUQA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.02331460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00156026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00201692 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026389 BTC.

About SUQA

SUQA’s total supply is 453,633,876 coins and its circulating supply is 452,383,875 coins. The official website for SUQA is suqa.org. SUQA’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation.

SUQA Coin Trading

SUQA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.