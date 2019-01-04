SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $189.64 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,130,000 after purchasing an additional 471,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,617,000 after purchasing an additional 371,684 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,918,000 after purchasing an additional 213,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 698.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

