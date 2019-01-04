Swallowfield plc (LON:SWL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 211.10 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 11823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Swallowfield in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/swallowfield-swl-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-211-10.html.

About Swallowfield (LON:SWL)

Swallowfield plc engages in the development, formulation, and supply of personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Swallowfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swallowfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.