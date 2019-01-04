Synthomer (SYNT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 500 at Deutsche Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNT. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synthomer to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a report on Thursday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 523.33 ($6.84).

Synthomer stock traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 359 ($4.69). The stock had a trading volume of 551,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,513. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 452.51 ($5.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

