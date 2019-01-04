Tarena International Inc (TEDU) Receives $9.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tarena International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. CLSA set a $8.00 target price on Tarena International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tarena International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tarena International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarena International by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarena International by 46.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 182,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.75. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Tarena International will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

