Tasca Resources Ltd (CVE:TAC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 193700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tasca Resources (TAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/tasca-resources-tac-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-04.html.

Tasca Resources Company Profile (CVE:TAC)

Tasca Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Handcamp property covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Newfoundland; and a property in the burgeoning Moosehead Gold area of north-central Newfoundland covering an area of 600 hectares.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tasca Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasca Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.