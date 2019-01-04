Tata Motors (TTM) Trading 7.1% Higher

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.54. 2,042,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,345,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

TTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.54). Tata Motors had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 139.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tata Motors (TTM) Trading 7.1% Higher” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/tata-motors-ttm-trading-7-1-higher.html.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.