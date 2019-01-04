Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Receives GBX 191.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.71 ($2.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down previously from GBX 206 ($2.69)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 182 ($2.38) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 112,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £148,988.40 ($194,679.73). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 745,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £999,433.64 ($1,305,937.07).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 140.40 ($1.83). 7,798,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 211.90 ($2.77).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

