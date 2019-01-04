Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,230 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 1,829.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.66. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. TheStreet cut FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann set a $82.00 price objective on FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,422 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $132,020.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,265.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,030,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,710,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,771,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,924 shares of company stock valued at $6,266,109 in the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

