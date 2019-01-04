Teachers Advisors LLC Has $18.05 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $40.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director University Yale sold 166,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $6,396,377.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lee Iker sold 23,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $937,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,253 shares of company stock worth $51,568,747. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

