Teachers Advisors LLC Has $18.71 Million Position in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,727,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after buying an additional 1,835,720 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Evertec by 92.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,604,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,665,000 after buying an additional 770,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 173.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 721,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evertec by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,465,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,975,000 after buying an additional 685,930 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,093,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,391.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos J. Ramirez sold 44,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $1,168,916.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,553.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,278 shares of company stock worth $2,340,533 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Evertec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Evertec in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evertec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Evertec had a return on equity of 62.09% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $112.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Evertec’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/teachers-advisors-llc-has-18-71-million-position-in-evertec-inc-evtc.html.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.