Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Torchmark by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Torchmark by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,022,000 after buying an additional 75,235 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMK opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Torchmark Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,085,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TMK shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

