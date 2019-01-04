Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Barclays started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

NYSE TECK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. 2,953,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,610. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2,675.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 246.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

