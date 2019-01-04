Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. 1,697,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,461,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Teekay Tankers from $1.65 to $1.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. DNB Markets lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $249.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. Analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,733,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 529,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/teekay-tankers-tnk-stock-price-up-6-1.html.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Conventional Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.