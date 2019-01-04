Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 6,807,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,754,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
