Terracoin (TRC) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $485,731.00 and approximately $1,182.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.04188398 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.02241706 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018799 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00059307 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003459 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00001551 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

