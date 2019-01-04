TESARO Inc (TSRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.01 Million

Analysts expect that TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) will report $90.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TESARO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.53 million. TESARO posted sales of $48.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TESARO will report full-year sales of $262.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.88 million to $267.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $350.48 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $411.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TESARO.

Get TESARO alerts:

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.13. TESARO had a negative net margin of 295.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,209.72%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TSRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on shares of TESARO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TESARO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TESARO by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,194,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TESARO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in TESARO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,336,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,337 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in TESARO by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,139,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its position in TESARO by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,931,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,370,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TSRO traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $74.36. 253,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,919. TESARO has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.36.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TESARO (TSRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.