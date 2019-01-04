Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir Sells 1,643 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $25,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at $211,463.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hafrun Fridriksdottir also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 933 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $20,302.08.

TEVA stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.12 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 244.6% during the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

