The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,673 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 582,451 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 39.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,394,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,818,000 after purchasing an additional 960,411 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 991,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,658,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 138.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 723,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 419,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.08. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 15.69%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

