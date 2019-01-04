The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $253,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $35.78 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $768.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

