The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 423 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 30,313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after buying an additional 181,880 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 39.1% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 179,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $13,487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 167.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 36,444 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,606 shares of company stock worth $4,054,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $234.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $160.40 and a 1-year high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $326.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.60 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.54.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

