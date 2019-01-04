Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 20,092 Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4,114.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after buying an additional 1,966,906 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 15.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 11.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,259,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after buying an additional 133,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 29.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after buying an additional 232,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

