Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 322,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $32.49 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

