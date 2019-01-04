TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $48.06 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $782,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Lennox sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $415,272.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $622,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

