TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,743 Shares of Deluxe Co. (DLX)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,743 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $19,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Deluxe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter acquired 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.20 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith A. Bush acquired 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,192.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

