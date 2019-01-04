Tigercoin (TGC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Tigercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tigercoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tigercoin has a total market capitalization of $109,239.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012928 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000080 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00053974 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tigercoin Coin Profile

TGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. The official website for Tigercoin is tigercoin.wordpress.com. Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin.

Tigercoin Coin Trading

Tigercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tigercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

