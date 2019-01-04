Tilray (TLRY) & Pharmacyte Biotech (PMCB) Financial Comparison

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pharmacyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tilray and Pharmacyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pharmacyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $135.67, suggesting a potential upside of 93.06%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Pharmacyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Pharmacyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -121.22% -60.74% -32.31% Pharmacyte Biotech N/A -96.25% -84.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tilray and Pharmacyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $20.53 million 319.68 -$7.80 million N/A N/A Pharmacyte Biotech N/A N/A -$6.82 million N/A N/A

Pharmacyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Summary

Tilray beats Pharmacyte Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Pharmacyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the Cannabis plant. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

