Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Medical.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Medical stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 239,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Titan Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.