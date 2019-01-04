Tocagen Inc (TOCA) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tocagen in a report issued on Monday, December 31st. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico anticipates that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tocagen’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tocagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tocagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:TOCA opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Tocagen has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.29.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 222.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen in the third quarter worth about $251,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

