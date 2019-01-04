TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (TTP) Insider Brian Alan Kessens Purchases 850 Shares of Stock

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) insider Brian Alan Kessens purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $10,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the third quarter worth $427,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 94.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the second quarter worth $723,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 26.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 170.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

