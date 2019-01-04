Total (FP) PT Set at €60.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Total (EPA:FP) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.09 ($71.03).

Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

