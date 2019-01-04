Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 1,910 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 76.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 32.5% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 20,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Adobe by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $286.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.68.

In related news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $760,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,552.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.66. The stock had a trading volume of 105,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,911. The stock has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $179.34 and a one year high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

