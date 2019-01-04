Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 7,929 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1,731.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 9,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $1,508,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $404,297.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,297.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,471. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.22. 46,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

